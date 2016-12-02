Palomino Valley Volunteer Fire Station Hosts Community Christmas Fundraiser

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District's Palomino Valley Volunteer Fire Station is inviting the community to their community Christmas garage sale and fundraiser.

The event offers deals on holiday decorations, jewelry, books, sporting goods and more all while supporting the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District’s Palomino Valley Volunteer Fire Station.

The sale will take place Saturday at the TMFPD Palomino Valley Volunteer Fire Station, located at 6015 Ironwood Rd. They will be there form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All the proceeds from this event go to the Palomino Valley Auxiliary Fire, Incorporated 501c3.