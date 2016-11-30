WCSD Head Lice Policy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Head Lice Policy

Posted: Updated:

We reached out to the Washoe County School District over a grandparents' concern over head lice in a Reno area elementary school. 

The policy "supports the inclusion and academic achievement of students with verified cases of head lice, while implementing standard control measures to minimize the spread..."

Experts say that while they are irritating and icky, head lice are relatively harmless and could have a larger social impact than health impact. 

"They cause social isolation among kids. Which is not a good thing," says Dana Balchunas, Director of Student Health Services for the Washoe County School District, "You don't want any child to be known as the lice kid. That's kind of tragic when something like that happens."

If a child has lice at a district school, once the nurse verifies the case, the parents are notified immediately. The parent then has the option of picking the student up immediately to start treatment or the kid may return to class and start treatment once they go home at their normal time. The student is then monitored by the nurse and if it appears that treatment isn't happening, they reach out to the parents to find out why.

"Is it a financial issue, is it access to something you know a pharmaceutical product that could help?" says Balchunas, "Is it not knowing how to comb out nits and lice. What is the barrier and how can we solve this? Because it needs to be solved."

Balchunas says it's important to remember that lice cannot jump or fly so they are most commonly spread through direct head-to-head contact. Hair brushes and hats are other ways for the bugs to spread, so teach your child not to share those items. 

If more than one student has lice then the school takes extra steps to educate students and to notify parents in order to minimize spread.

To see the whole policy, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.