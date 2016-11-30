Independent Presidential Candidate "Rocky" De La Fuente Says Filed for Recount in Nevada

Independent Presidential Candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente says he has filed for a recount in Nevada.

De La Fuente got less than 1% of the total vote in the general election earlier this month with 2,552 total votes (0.23%), putting him in last place even behind the ‘None of These Candidates’ option (2.56%.)

De La Fuente says he filed the recount request late Tuesday afternoon for Clark, Douglas, Mineral, Nye Counties and Carson City.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton won Nevada with 539,260 votes (47.92%), while President-Elect Donald Trump garnered a total 512,058 votes (45.50%.)

De La Fuente says he was the first presidential candidate to file for a recount petition in Wisconsin last week, but since Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein also filed there, he has since withdrawn his petition.

He says since Stein also filed in Pennsylvania and in Michigan, De Le Fuente will “spot check Florida, which President-elect Trump won, but which has a reputation for orchestrating tainted elections; and Nevada, which former-Secretary Clinton won after winning that state’s caucus during the Democratic primary in a way that should have raised eyebrows. Both states have “earned” the right to be audited, the limited recounts won’t be prohibitively expensive, and neither candidate will be unfairly favored.”

We have contacted both De La Fuente and the Nevada Secretary State’s Office for a comment.

You can read De La Fuente’s explanation here: http://bit.ly/2gl7Mo7

For more information on recount filings, click here: http://bit.ly/2gKAdbR