Mountain West Announces 2016 Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Honors

From the Mountain West Conference:

The Mountain West announced its 2016 All-Conference football teams and individual award winners today as selected by the 12 head coaches and select media panel. San Diego State senior running back Donnel Pumphrey was honored as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, while Aztec senior defensive back Damontae Kazee was chosen as the MW Defensive Player of the Year. San Diego State junior return specialist Rashaad Penny garnered the MW Special Teams Player of the Year award, while Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson was selected as the MW Freshman of the Year. Craig Bohl of Wyoming was selected as the MW Coach of the Year. This marks just the second time in MW history that a team (San Diego State) has swept the offensive, defensive, and special team’s player of the year awards in back-to-back years. TCU accomplished the feat in 2009-10.



OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – DONNEL PUMPHREY, SENIOR, RB, SAN DIEGO STATE

• Earns his second-consecutive Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award.

• Becomes the fourth player overall, and first running back, to be named MW Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

• Helped lead the Aztecs to their second-straight MW West Division crown and berth in the Conference title game.

• Surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third consecutive year. He is just the fourth player in MW history to rush for over 1,000 yards in at least three-straight seasons.

• Finished the regular season ranked first in the league in rushing yards (1,908) and rushing yards per game (159.0), second in rushing attempts (305) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (15).

• Registered a Mountain West record nine-consecutive 100-yard rushing performances from Sept. 10 to Nov. 12.

• Ranks second nationally in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, sixth in all-purpose yards per game (176.58) and tied for 12th in rushing touchdowns.

• Is one of only four players in FBS to lead his team in rushing yards and receptions.

• Rushed for over 200 yards four times in 2016 to tie the MW single-season record.

• Scored a rushing touchdown in nine games this year, including at least one in the first seven contests.

• Posted a season-best 281 yards on 29 carries in the Aztecs’ victory over Cal on Sept. 10.

• Recorded three rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.

• Caught 26 passes for 205 yards.

• Named MW Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – DAMONTAE KAZEE, SENIOR, DB, SAN DIEGO STATE

• Collects his second straight MW Defensive Player of the Year accolade.

• Fifth player, and second defensive back, in MW history to earn back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year honors.

• Helped the Aztecs to their second-straight MW West Division crown and berth in the Conference title game.

• Ranked second in the league in interceptions (5) and interception return yards (112).

• Sits second in the Conference and is tied for 10th nationally in interceptions per game at 0.4.

• Tied for seventh in the MW in passes defended per game with 0.92.

• Finished the regular season with 54 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

• Intercepted a pair of passes, including one that was returned 54 yards for a touchdown on Nov. 5 vs. Hawai‘i.

• Led a defensive that ranked first in the league in points allowed (20.8) and total yards allowed (318.2) per game.



SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – RASHAAD PENNY, JUNIOR, KICK RETURNER, SAN DIEGO STATE

• Earns Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year honor for the second year in a row.

• Becomes the third player in MW history to garner back-to-back Special Teams Player of the Year accolades.

• Helped lead the Aztecs to their second-straight MW West Division crown and berth in the Conference title game.

• Led the Conference in kickoff returns for touchdowns with two and kickoff return yards per game at 28.9.

• Only player in MW history to record two or more kicks for touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

• Is just one of seven players in FBS to return at least two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2016.

• Ranks seventh nationally in kickoff return yards per game.

• Returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown in SDSU’s win against Cal on Sept. 10.

• Recorded a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game versus Wyoming on Nov. 19.

• Named MW Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 12.



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – LOGAN WILSON, LB, WYOMING

• Third Wyoming player and first since Brett Smith in 2011 to be named Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

• Becomes the first linebacker and third defensive player overall to earn the award.

• Helped lead the Cowboys to their first MW Mountain Division title and berth in the Conference championship game.

• Led all freshmen and ranked 22nd overall in the league in tackles per game with 6.6.

• Topped all freshmen in the Conference with three interceptions.

• Scored two touchdowns on the season -- one on a 27-yard interception return at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 23 and one on a fumble recovery in the end zone against UNLV on Nov. 12.

• Finished the regular season with 79 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

• Was named the MW Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 7 after his performance against Utah State in which he registered seven tackles, one interception for 56 yards and one fumble recovery.

• Recorded a season-high 13 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss on Nov. 12 at UNLV.



COACH OF THE YEAR – CRAIG BOHL, WYOMING

• Selected as MW Coach of the Year after leading Wyoming to the MW Mountain Division crown with a 6-2 record in Conference play. The 2016 season marks Bohl’s third season as the head coach at Wyoming.

• Led the Cowboys to an 8-4 record during the regular season, which was a six-win improvement from the 2015 campaign.

• Becomes the second Wyoming head coach to earn the honor (Dave Christensen, 2011).

• Wyoming’s six MW wins are the most in program history, while its eight overall victories are the most since 2011.

• Guided Wyoming to its first appearance in the Conference title game.



NOTABLES

• Nine student-athletes were repeat MW First Team All-Conference selections from 2015. Air Force defensive back Weston Steelhammer, quarterback Brett Rypien of Boise State and Broncos wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck were all repeat winners, while San Diego State had the remaining six 2015 honorees in running back Donnel Pumphrey, offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, return specialist Rashaad Penny, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, linebacker Calvin Munson and defensive back Damontae Kazee.

• The nine repeat MW First Team All-Conference honorees are the most since 2004.

• Brett Rypien is the fifth quarterback overall in MW history to earn back-to-back first team accolades, while becoming the first to do so as a freshman and sophomore.

• Donnel Pumphrey becomes the 14th player overall and second running back to be named to the first-team All-Conference for three consecutive seasons.

• Boise State has had at least one first team All-League offensive lineman in each of their six seasons in the MW.

• Hayden Hunt (Colorado State – Punter), Fred Zerblis (Colorado State – Offensive Lineman), Brian Hill (Wyoming – Running Back), Chase Roullier (Wyoming – Offensive Lineman) and Andrew Wingard (Wyoming – Defensive Back) and each garnered first team All-Conference honors after being named to the second team in 2015.

• Tau Lotulelei becomes UNLV’s first All-Conference first team member since his brother John in 2012.

• Jeremy McNichols (Boise State – running back) is a repeat honoree on the second team.

• Of the 50 MW first- and second-team selections, 33 were seniors, 10 were juniors and seven were sophomores.



OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., RB, San Diego State



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Damontae Kazee, Sr., DB, San Diego State



SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rashaad Penny, Jr., KR, San Diego State



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming



COACH OF THE YEAR

Craig Bohl, Wyoming



2016 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST-TEAM



OFFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

QB Brett Rypien* So. Boise State

WR Thomas Sperbeck* Sr. Boise State

WR Michael Gallup Jr. Colorado State

RB Donnel Pumphrey** Sr. San Diego State

RB Brian Hill Jr. Wyoming

TE Jacob Hollister Sr. Wyoming

OL Travis Averill Sr. Boise State

OL Mario Yakoo Sr. Boise State

OL Fred Zerblis Sr. Colorado State

OL Nico Siragusa* Sr. San Diego State

OL Chase Roullier Sr. Wyoming

PK John Baron II So. San Diego State

PR/KR Rashaad Penny* Jr. San Diego State



DEFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

DL Ryan Watson Sr. Air Force

DL Sam McCaskill Sr. Boise State

DL David Moa So. Boise State

DL Alex Barrett* Sr. San Diego State

LB Jahlani Tavai So. Hawai‘i

LB Calvin Munson* Sr. San Diego State

LB Tau Lotulelei Sr. UNLV

DB Weston Steelhammer** Sr. Air Force

DB Damontae Kazee* Sr. San Diego State

DB Andre Chachere Jr. San José State

DB Andrew Wingard So. Wyoming

P Hayden Hunt Sr. Colorado State



*--Two-Time First-Team Selection

**--Three-Time First-Team Selection



2016 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND-TEAM



OFFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

QB Josh Allen So. Wyoming

WR Tanner Gentry Sr. Wyoming

WR Jalen Robinette Sr. Air Force

RB Jeremy McNichols* Jr. Boise State

RB Teriyon Gipson Sr. New Mexico

TE David Wells Jr. San Diego State

OL Jake Bennett Jr. Colorado State

OL Dejon Allen Jr. Hawai‘i

OL Austin Corbett Jr. Nevada

OL Reno Henderson Sr. New Mexico

OL Daniel Brunskill Sr. San Diego State

PK Luke Strebel Sr. Air Force

PR/KR D.J. May Sr. Wyoming



DEFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

DL Malik Reed So. Nevada

DL Nik D’Avanzo Sr. New Mexico

DL Garrett Hughes Jr. New Mexico

DL Travis Seefeldt Sr. Utah State

LB Ben Weaver Sr. Boise State

LB Kevin Davis Sr. Colorado State

LB Jeff Camilli Sr. Fresno State

DB Brodie Hicks Sr. Air Force

DB Chanceller James Sr. Boise State

DB Jonathan Moxey Sr. Boise State

DB Malik Smith Sr. San Diego State

P Sean Wale Sr. Boise State



*--Two-Time Second-Team Selection



2016 HONORABLE MENTION



Air Force: Haji Dunn, Sr., LB; Tim McVey, Jr., KR; Colin Sandor, Sr., OL; Dylan Vail, Sr., OL.

Boise State: Steven Baggett, Sr., OL; Mason Hampton, Jr., OL; Tanner Vallejo, Sr., LB; Cedrick Wilson, Jr., WR.

Colorado State: Nick Callender, Sr., OL; Nick Stevens, Jr., QB; Paul Thurston, Sr., OL.

Fresno State: Stratton Brown, Sr., DB; KeeSean Johnson, So., WR; Kody Kroening, Jr., P.

Hawai‘i: Trayvon Henderson, Jr., DB; Marcus Kemp, Sr., WR; Leo Koloamatangi, Sr., OL; Meffy Koloamatangi, Jr., DL;

Jalen Rogers, Sr., DB; Rigoberto Sanchez, Sr., PK/P.

Nevada: James Butler, Jr., RB; Wyatt Demps, Jr., WR; Asauni Rufus, So., DB.

New Mexico: Dakota Cox, Sr., LB; Daniel Henry, Sr., DB; Aaron Jenkins, So., OL; Jason Sanders, Jr., PK.

San Diego State: Kyle Kelley, Sr., DL; Quest Truxton, Jr., PR.

San José State: Michael Carrizosa, Jr., P; Isaiah Irving, Sr., DL; Jeremiah Kolone, Jr., OL; Maurice McKnight, Jr., DB;

Christian Tago, Sr., LB.

UNLV: Troy Hawthorne, Sr., DB; Mike Hughes, Jr., DL; Nathan Jacobson, So., OL; Will Kreitler, Sr., OL; Torry McTyer, Sr.,

DB.

Utah State: Austin Albrecht, Sr., OL; Ricky Ali’ifua, Sr., DL; Wyatt Houston, Sr., TE; Jake Simonich, Sr, OL; TE; Austin

Stephens, Sr., OL.

Wyoming: Lucas Wacha, Sr., LB.

From the Mountain West Conference