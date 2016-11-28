Nevada's James Butler Named MW Offensive Player of the Week

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

For the second time in his career, Nevada’s junior running back James Butler has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.



It is the first weekly conference award given to a Nevada player this season and comes off of a dominant 45-10 victory over in-state rivals UNLV. The 35-point margin of victory was not only the highest for the Wolf Pack this season but its highest in the last four years.



Butler was instrumental in helping to guide Nevada to a season-ending win, leading all players with 244 all-purpose yards. The Illinois native set a career-high with 196 rushing yards on 32 carries, which is the most rushing yards in a game by a Wolf Pack player since 2012.



Butler was responsible for 24 of Nevada’s 45 points as he scored four touchdowns on the day and became the first Nevada player since Stefphon Jefferson in 2012 to accomplish the feat. Of his four touchdowns three came on the ground, which gave him 27 for his career and moved him into the top 10 in that category at Nevada.



He finished the season with 1,336 rushing yards, which is currently 14th-most in the nation, and a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns. His career rushing yards total of 3,313 moved him into eighth all-time at Nevada. He became a more well-rounded back this year as well setting career-high numbers by a wide margin in receptions (37), receiving yards (381) and receiving touchdowns (3).

