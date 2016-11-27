Camp Christmas Toy Drive Runs Through December 10th - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Camp Christmas Toy Drive Runs Through December 10th

Posted: Updated:

The Camp Christmas Toy Drive is returning to the Dolan Auto Group for the 6th year in a row. 

Dolan Auto Group has again partnered up with Toys for Tots, the U.S. Marines and Reno Media Group to host their annual Camp Christmas Toy Drive.

The Dolan family invites all local residents and businesses to donate an unwrapped toy to any of their dealerships from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

Toys for Tots and Camp Christmas work ensure that all children in the Northern Nevada community have a toy to open Christmas morning. Over the last three years, Toys for Tots has collected more than 100,000 toys with a large portion of toys from Camp Christmas. All toys collected are donated to local charitable organizations.

“Christmas is the season of giving and each year we’ve seen our community truly come through for families in need in our area,” said Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Auto Group. “We are humbled by their generosity and proudly join them in giving back to our community.” 

Donations can be made at any of the Dolan Auto Group dealerships including Dolan Toyota, Dolan Lexus and Dolan Mazda-Kia.

For more information on Dolan Auto Group, visit www.DolanAutoGroup.com.

