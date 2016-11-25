Sparks Police Looking for Missing Endangered Adult - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Looking for Missing Endangered Adult

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Jerry Lopeman has been found and is safely home. On November 25th around 1:30 a.m Sparks Police responded to a report of a person in the area of Pyramid and Greenbrae who seemed to be disoriented and unable to care for himself. Sparks Officers located the subject and identified him as Lopeman. Lopeman was treated by REMSA for some minor health issues. 

Sparks Police is asking for the public's help in searching for Jerry Lopeman. Lopeman was last seen leaving his home at 3:30 to retrieve a dog that had gotten out of his yard. Lopeman suffers from memory loss, dementia and diabetes and tends to get lost easily. 

Due to the cold temperature, lack of medicine and food there is a concern for Lopeman's welfare. 

Lopeman is described as a white male adult, 5'11 and around 140 pounds. He has white hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, tan hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

A photo is not currently available. 

If you see Lopeman you are asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement. 

