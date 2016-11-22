Nugget Holds Tree Lighting Ceremony with Biggest Tree in Nevada

The Nugget Casino Resort is holding an inaugural lighting ceremony of Nevada’s biggest tree to kick-off "12 Nuggets of Christmas" event.

The Nugget is inviting the community to celebrate the start of the season with a lighting ceremony of the biggest tree in Nevada on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 5:30 pm on Victorian Avenue in front of Nugget Oyster Bar entrance.

The Nugget says the tree could possibly be the tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree on display in the nation this holiday season. They say the giant tree has been measured to be taller than the trees on display at the White House and the tree in Rockefeller Center. This tree was found about 30 miles outside of Klamath Falls, Oregon and is a 105’ tall White Fir.

“The Christmas tree is massive!” said Lisa Jansen, Director of Special Events and Entertainment with the Nugget Casino Resort. “This tree from the Marnell Family and Nugget Casino Resort is dedicated to our community. We hope the tree will attract people to downtown Sparks as a place to gather and celebrate the holidays. You will be able to see the tree from miles away, but the best view will be right down here on Victorian Square.”

The tree lighting will kick-off the 12 Nuggets of Christmas giving event that will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from December 3 until December 14. The 12 Nuggets of Christmas is an event supporting 12 different charities over 12 nights. They say the community is encouraged to make donations by dropping off gifts and contributions for the charity under the Nugget Christmas Tree on Victorian Avenue. the Nugget says they are giving each donor a free hot chocolate and Christmas cookie at the event complimentary of the Nugget.

Here is the list of charities and needed donations for each night:

December 3 – Toys for Tots

Christmas Carols by: Reno High School

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: New, unwrapped toys, cash donations.

December 4 – Christmas on the Corridor, Washoe County Sherriff’s Department

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: New toys for children, coats for children, hats, gloves, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, gift cards, cash donations.

December 5 – Nevada Humane Society

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: Dog and cat bedding, pet toys, wet kitten food and dry cat food.

December 6 – CARE Chest of Sierra Nevada

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: Adult diapers, wheelchairs, shower and commode seats, transfer benches, scooters, electric wheelchairs, and diabetic-testing supplies.

December 7 – Friends of Washoe County Library

Christmas Carols by: Billinghurst Middle School

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: Children’s books

December 8 – Big Brothers Big Sisters

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: New unwrapped toys, gift cards for children ages 8-16 years old.

December 9 – Sparks Rotary

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: New and gently used fishing gear and poles or $5.00 donations to purchase fishing poles for the next Rotary Club of Sparks Kids Free Fishing Day event.

December 10 – Community Food Pantry

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: Food and cash donations are encouraged.

December 11 – Canine Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: Dog Treats and Chews/Bones (no rawhide), Mop Heads, Flea and Tick Medication (all sizes), gift cards to Lowe's and Home Depot, Bleach and cash donations.

December 12 – Give Hope Foundation

Christmas Carols by: Van Gorder Elementary School Choir

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: toys/holiday gifts for Give Hope recipient children, ranging in age from infant to 17-years old. Cash donations are also accepted.

December 13 – Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Christmas Carols by: Girl Scout Troop 398

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: Food and cash donations encouraged. Each dollar provides three meals!

December 14 – Reno Rodeo Foundation

Nugget Charity Donation: $2,000 presented at 5:30 p.m.

Donation collection item: New clothing, jeans, shirts, socks, underwear. Cash donations are accepted and used to purchase clothing for kids.

For more information, head to NuggetCasinoResort.com.