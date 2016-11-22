Nevada Wraps Season with Loss to San Diego State

Nevada Release

11/21/2016

Senior Madison Morell moved a total of four spots in the Nevada record books Monday night as five Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball players took the court for the final time.



The Wolf Pack (19-11, 10-8) dropped a close five-set match 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 13-25 and 15-9 to the San Diego State Aztecs (17-15, 9-9). The Wolf Pack finished up the season with 19 wins, the most since 2002. The Pack also went 10-8 in conference play, the first winning record since 2007.



Throughout the senior night match, Morell blew through two spots on the Nevada career kills list and two more on the career points list to end seventh and sixth, respectively, in Wolf Pack history. She ended the night with 14 kills and three blocks. Joining her with more than 10 kills were freshmen Shayla Hoeft (13) and Ayla Fresenius (12). Three players logged double digits in the dig column with junior Madison Foley, senior Madison Thorpe and senior Lyndsey Anderson, who also tallied 43 assists for a double-double.



The first set started off tight with both teams tied at three. The Wolf Pack’s third point was a significant one as Morell put the ball down for career kill No. 1,199, giving her sole possession of eighth in Nevada history. Both teams continued to make incredible plays defensively, extending rallies with dives and continues. The first set would go on to tie up at four, five, six, seven and eight before the Aztecs scored two in a row to go up 10-8. The Wolf Pack would even it up shortly down the road, however, tying it up at 11 via a kill from Foley. Nevada then broke the pattern, scoring two straight points that included an ace from Thorpe, forcing the Aztecs to call a timeout. The Pack held onto the lead for several points before a kill by Emma Fuzie gave SDSU the 18-17 lead. Fresenius put down a big ball to take the Nevada lead back, going up 21-20. SDSU tied it right back up and then retake the lead at 23-22. The visiting team would hold onto the advantage, taking set one 25-22.



The Packed hopped out to an early lead in the second set, going up 5-2 before the SDSU timeout. Morell went up to defend at the net on the next play, putting down a solo block for career point 1,368, moving her up to seventh in the Wolf Pack record books. SDSU then went on a 7-3 run to knot it up at nine, finishing the run with eight points to take a 10-9. The Wolf Pack stuck close as the set progressed, tying it up at 17 with a block from Morell and senior Kathryn Groenweghe and taking the lead with an error from the Aztecs. After two straight Wolf Pack points, SDSU got the side out to keep it within two, 23-21. The Wolf Pack’s first set point came at 24-21 with a Fresenius kill, but the Aztecs held on with another point. Hoeft swung around the court and put down the final ball as the Wolf Pack took set two 25-22 to even up the match. Morell moved up yet again on the all-time kill list to seventh.



Nevada couldn’t get a lead going in the third set as the Aztecs went up and never went back, taking the set 25-18.



The Wolf Pack turned things around to start the fourth, jumping out to a 9-5 lead before SDSU called a timeout. Even Anderson got in on the attacks, racking up two kills. As the set went on, the Wolf Pack lead grew as another Aztec timeout had to be called with a 17-8 home team advantage. Morell, senior Nicole Burdo and Fresenius all strung together long serve streaks to get Nevada to a decisive set victory as the match evened up with a 25-12 set score.



The beginning of set five was all SDSU as they went up 6-1. Nevada didn’t quit the fight, though, going on a 4-1 run to bring it within two. The Pack was forced to call a timeout, however, as the Aztecs went up 11-6. The lead would stick as Nevada fell 15-9 in the set and 3-2 in the match. The final set also saw Morell’s last jump in the history of the Wolf Pack volleyball program, moving to sixth all-time in career points.



Tonight’s match was followed by a senior ceremony, honoring the Pack’s five graduates in Morell, Groenweghe, Burdo, Thorpe and Anderson.