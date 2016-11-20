NV Dems Chair Will Not Run Next Year

The Nevada State Democratic Party reports that Roberta Lange will not run for a fourth term as Chair next year. She has been the Chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party since 2011, making her the longest-serving chair in recent history.

Lange is also the first Nevadan to serve on the Democratic National Committee's Executive committee and the first Nevadan to serve on the Association of State Democratic Chairs Executive Committee.

In a statement, Lange wrote:

“Leading the Nevada State Democratic Party for the past six years has been an unbelievable honor and an inspiring experience. I have met so many Democrats in every corner of our state who I’m proud to call friends. We have achieved so much together: our nearly 90,000 voter registration lead over Republicans, the diversity of our elected officials, and yet another successful First in the West presidential caucus. Throughout my time in this role, the state party has been a strong partner with our elected officials and our grassroots activists, taking on reckless Republicans in the 2015 legislative session and holding GOP leaders accountable up and down the ticket. We have built on the successes of former Chairs to ensure our state party is one of the best in the nation, with a top-notch staff and an awe-inspiring data and organizing infrastructure. I want to thank our Senator Harry Reid, who has been our fighter and champion for so many years, for his relentless support of everything we’ve accomplished.



I am thrilled that Nevada was a bright spot and a beacon of hope for progressives around the country on November 8. More than anything, I am filled with pride that together we were able to elect Catherine Cortez Masto to the Senate, send Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen to join Dina Titus in the House, and reclaim our Democratic majorities in the State Senate and Assembly. I look forward to continuing to serve the state party through February and ensuring we’re poised for success in the years to come.”



Prominent Nevada Democrats responded to the news, thanking Lange for her service.

Congresswoman Dina Titus wrote:

Roberta Lange is a good friend and I’m thankful for her service as Chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party for the past six years. In 2016 alone, she led our First in the West presidential caucus, pushed for UNLV to host the last Presidential debate, and oversaw an incredible general election effort. Nevada was without a doubt the bright spot on the political map on November 8, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Roberta’s vision, leadership, and hard work. I’m so grateful for Roberta’s tireless efforts to help turn Nevada blue; she will be hard to replace.”

Senator-elect Catherine Cortez Masto wrote:

“I couldn’t be more appreciative to Roberta Lange for her tough leadership and tenacious work ethic on behalf of Nevada Democrats over the past six years. I was fortunate to have one of the best state parties in the country working on my behalf day in and day out to support my election to the Senate. Despite a tough political environment and false attack ads from outsiders like the billionaire Koch Brothers, the state party’s incredible team of field organizers and volunteers helped deliver my message and ensure our victory. Nevada Democrats have so much to look forward to in future election cycles because of Roberta’s hard work, but her joyful, steady leadership will be greatly missed.”

Senator Harry Reid wrote:

“I am forever grateful to Roberta Lange for her service to the Nevada State Democratic Party. Truth be told, the state party chair is a thankless job. You are the brunt of consternation; you are blamed for things that are out of your control; you rarely get credit when things go right. Despite these challenges, Roberta oversaw the most successful period in Nevada Democrats’ history. Nevada twice voted for a Democratic president. Democrats maintained a competitive Senate seat, gained two House seats and overtook the state legislature. All this while building a Democratic bench in all corners of the state that will allow us future success. Roberta has been my longtime supporter and friend. Thank you for your leadership.



I also want to acknowledge the professional staff of the Nevada State Democratic Party. The dedicated men and women who work 24/7 - in off and on years - are the lifeblood of the operation. Zach Zaragoza, the longtime Executive Director, is superb. Naomi Millisor is the mother hen and my North star for what is good and right in the world. The press, research and political staff are the best in the country. From the State Central Committee members to the volunteers, I am unable to express in words my appreciation for your work. Much is made about “the Reid Machine” but it is the collective efforts of the state party and our friends in labor and progressive politics who deserve the accolades. As we close this chapter and start anew, it is my hope we won’t give up the good fight. I know I won’t.”

