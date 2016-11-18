Failed Nevada GOP Candidate Alleges Defamation By Democrat

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada Republican candidate who narrowly lost the most expensive congressional race in the nation is accusing the Democrat who won of defaming him with advertisements in the final days of the campaign.

Danny Tarkanian said Friday his lawsuit isn't contesting Jacky Rosen's 47-to-46 percent win in the Nov. 8 election.

Instead, it seeks more than $8 million in damages.

Tarkanian accuses the congresswoman-elect of airing ads with claims "nearly identical" to allegations that won him a $150,000 defamation settlement following his failed 2004 bid for state Senate.

One Rosen ad accused Tarkanian of helping to set up scams that cost senior citizens millions of dollars.

A state Democratic party official says similar ads didn't draw legal challenges after races Tarkanian lost for various offices in 2006 and 2012 - and during the GOP primary that he won earlier this year.