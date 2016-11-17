Reno Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Molestation Case

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison in a child molestation case involving two female victims.

46-year-old Douglas Gene Branson was sentenced Wednesday to a maximum term of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years has been served.

Branson was sentenced to lewdness with a child under the age of 14 in Washoe District Court.

The DA’s Office says Branson pleaded guilty in September and was accused of molesting the female victim over the course of many years.

Branson was arrested in July after the Reno Police received a report of lewdness with a minor involving a female relative. Authorities say the subsequent investigation led to the involvement of a second victim who had lived in the same household as Branson in prior years.