Nevada Jobless Rate Down Again, to 5.5% in October

State officials say Nevada's unemployment rate is continuing to fall - reaching the lowest level since February 2008.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Wednesday the statewide jobless rate in October was 5.5%t.

That was a 0.3% drop from September and a 1% drop compared with October 2015.

Since peaking at 13.7% in the summer of 2008, state jobless figures have declined or held steady every month since October 2010.

Nevada's chief state economist, Bill Anderson, says seasonally adjusted numbers show growth of 1,000 jobs in the state in October.

Anderson says a lot of the job growth is in construction, which is up almost 10% since October 20i5.

