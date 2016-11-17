Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery at Jimboy's Tacos

The Sparks Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a fast food restaurant.

According to a press release, Sparks Police Officers responded to Jimboy's Tacos on the 1300-block of Baring Boulevard to a report of a robbery that had occurred at around 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers learned that an unidentified Hispanic male entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded money.

After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the male left the restaurant.

No injuries occurred during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties, wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored mask covering his face. The suspect was approximately 6’0 tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $1,500 reward is being offered.