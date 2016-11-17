The Alzheimer's Association Holds Dementia Friendly Holidays Eve - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Alzheimer's Association Holds Dementia Friendly Holidays Event

The Alzheimer's Association is holding an event called Dementia Friendly Holidays on Tuesday, December 6 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

This event is for families and loved ones learn practical techniques for communication that will enable you and your loved one with memory loss to best enjoy the holiday season.

The The Alzheimer's Association says a few learning objectives at the event will include:

  • Gaining an understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia.
  • Develop an individualized plan of activities for family and friends to best enable your loved one with memory changes to have an enjoyable holiday season.

The event runs from 5:30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, December 6 at the The Alzheimer’s Association, 1301 Cordone Ave in Reno and holiday refreshments will be served. 

For more information or to RSVP for the event, please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800.272.3900 or email dhund@alz.org. Please RSVP by Friday, December 2nd.

