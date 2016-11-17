Scooter Stolen from Disabled UNR Student

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has confirmed a scooter has been stolen from a disabled college student.

According to a social media post, the victim's car was broken into, and her mobility scooter was stolen. The victim is a student at the University of Nevada, and needs the unit to get around campus.

The scooter is similar to the one posted with this story. Anyone with information about the missing scooter is urged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 887-2500.