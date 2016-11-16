City Council Approves Park Lane, City Manager Investigation Funding

The Reno City Council has approved $3.5 million to assist with the Park Lane redevelopment, and additional funds for an investigation into alleged misconduct by a former employee.

In a 5-to-1 vote, the Council approved staff’s recommendation of an Infrastructure Improvement Agreement and offset, which included a stipulation that the developer follow a five-year timeline to complete infrastructure work.

Reno Land Inc. recently purchased the former Park Lane Mall site located on the southeast corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street. The developer asked the City to offset $3.5 million of the $11 million cost associated with relocation of major community utilities and internal street network.

Reno Land Inc. said they expect the project to break ground in April 2017.

In a 4-to-2 vote, Council approved an additional $75,000 from the City's Risk Management Fund to further fund a law firm to investigate complaints of alleged misconduct by former City Manager Andrew Clinger. The Council had previously approved $150,000 for the ongoing investigation.