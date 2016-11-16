Police: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle Near Downtown Reno

Reno Police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle near 6th and Lake Streets near downtown Reno on Wednesday night.

Police say 28-year-old Andrea Whalen of Reno was crossing 6th in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle, around 6 p.m.

Police say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness,com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.