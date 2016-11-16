President-Elect Donald Trump Eyes Eva Moskowitz for Education Secretary

Donald Trump is considering charter school advocate Eva Moskowitz to serve as education secretary, according to a senior Trump official.



The official says Moskowitz, the founder of Success Academy Charter Schools, was at Trump Tower Wednesday meeting with the president-elect's team.



Moskowitz is a former New York City councilwoman and a Democrat. She's clashed with Mayor Bill de Blasio over the expansion of some of her charter schools.



De Blasio was also at Trump Tower Wednesday meeting with the president-election.



The Trump official discussed Moskowitz on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to publicly discuss the internal transition process.



Meanwhile, de Blasio says he met with Trump and "let him know that so many New Yorkers are fearful" of what his administration could bring.



De Blasio spoke to reporters after his hour-long meeting at Trump Tower Wednesday, which he categorized as "respectful" and "candid" with a real "give-and-take."



The mayor, a liberal Democrat, and Trump have previously clashed. He said concerns with Trump's support of aggressive policing tactics, his tax plans and any move to deport immigrants living in the United States illegally.



De Blasio said that Trump "loves this city" and added that he urged the Republican president-elect to send a "sign of unity" to his hometown, which overwhelmingly voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton.



House Democrats have sent a letter to Trump asking him to rescind the appointment of Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon as a senior White House adviser.



The letter, which has signatures from 169 out of the 188 Democrats in the House, says the appointment of conservative flame-thrower Bannon undermines Trump's ability to unite the country. It points out stories from the website that are derogatory toward Jews and Muslims, among other groups.



"Millions of Americans have expressed fear and concern about how they will be treated by the Trump Administration and your appointment of Mr. Bannon only exacerbates and validates their concerns," the letter reads.



Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I, organized the effort. "Bigotry, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia should have no place in our society," he said.



Vice President Joe Biden says he's not worried about the incoming administration's readiness to take over the White House.



Biden told reporters after meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Wednesday that he's "confident on day one everything will be in good hands."



Addressing reports of infighting within Trump's transition team, Biden said that "no administration's ready on day one. We weren't really on day one."



Biden and his wife Jill spent nearly two hours with their successors Wednesday afternoon, sitting down for lunch with the Vice President-elect and his wife, Karen, and giving them a tour of the vice presidential residence and grounds.



Biden also said he's not worried about the new administration dismantling his legacy, despite the President-elect's very different policy agenda.



Biden said that he hopes the Pences enjoy the home at Washington's Naval Observatory as much as he did.



The top Republican in the Senate says "it's time for the election to be over."



Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also declined to answer questions about Trump's appointment of Bannon, saying he wouldn't comment about White House staffing. Bannon's hiring has come under fire because of his Breitbart news site's derogatory comments about blacks, Muslims and women.



McConnell told reporters on Wednesday that he would not go back and re-litigate what was said during a hotly contested presidential race. He said the focus is on working with Trump to repeal and replace the health care law, overhaul the tax system and deal with other issues.



He also declined to comment on Trump's call for a ban on all executive-branch officials from lobbying for five years after leaving their government jobs.

