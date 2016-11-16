Sun Valley Man Sentenced to Prison in Kidnap and Sexual Assault Case

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a Sun Valley man has been sentenced to life in prison in a kidnap and sexual assault case.

20-year-old David Calderon-Morales was sentenced last Thursday to life in prison for one count of First Degree Kidnapping and one count of Sexual Assault in Washoe County District Court.

Calderon-Morales had previously pleaded guilty to the charges in August of this year. The DA’s Office says both charges were ordered to run consecutively by the court and ensure that Calderon-Morales must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Police say on April 3rd, the suspect, then 19-year-old Calderon-Morales, picked up a woman in the downtown area, and then drove into a secluded area. The woman tried to flee, but police say she was choked from behind and then awoke to a man pointing a handgun and telling her to undress. They continued to drive, until the suspect stopped the vehicle at a convenience store located in the Sun Valley area. He entered the store, and the victim escaped and asked for help at a nearby casino.

Three days later, on April 6th, police became aware of a similar case where the suspect had the same description. In this case, the victim was picked up near 4th and Ralston and driven to a remote location north of Golden Valley. Once there, police say Calderon-Morales sexually assaulted the victim, and then dropped her off on a nearby road where she was found by a passerby.

Calderon-Morales was stopped on April 11th while driving his vehicle and identified. While being detained, authorities say detectives discovered that Calderon-Morales was being supervised by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation for a previous felony conviction of attempted theft.

A subsequent search of his residence located an air soft pistol. Based on the evidence and interviews, Calderon-Morales was arrested and formal criminal charges were filed against him.