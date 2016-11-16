Governor Sandoval Says Trump's Stand on Yucca Mountain Won't Sway Him

Gov. Brian Sandoval says he'll continue to oppose the creation of a high-level nuclear waste dump at Yucca Mountain northwest of Las Vegas regardless of whether President elect-Donald Trump decides to back idea.



The Republican governor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://tinyurl.com/hvgjs66) he hasn't talked to Trump and doesn't know his position on the proposed waste repository. But he said it won't affect his long-held opposition to Yucca Mountain.



Sandoval was responding to published reports that quoted unnamed sources saying Trump's transition team is discussing the possibility of reviving the project that Nevada's congressional delegation has unanimously opposed and retiring Sen. Harry Reid repeatedly has declared dead.



A Wall Street Journal editorial earlier this week urged Trump to revive the Yucca Mountain repository to address the growing stockpiles of nuclear waste at sites around the country.



___



Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

