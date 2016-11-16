Short Term Smoke Expected From Prescribed Fire Near Kyburz

From the Forest Service:

Over the past two days, fire crews on the Eldorado National Forest successfully burned 159 acres in the Pack Saddle Pass / Silver Fork Road area, south of Highway 50 near Kyburz.

Short term smoke from this project is expected in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Reno as the air cools and settles at night.

The Silver Saddle Prescribed Fire is one of over 20 projects planned this fall, winter and spring to reduce hazardous fuel and improve forest health. As of October 31, approximately 3,400 acres had been treated using a combination of understory and pile burning techniques forest-wide.

Smoke sensitive individuals are encouraged to reduce their exposure by staying indoors if they are in a smoke affected area.

Anyone driving in smoky conditions should use extra caution. Updates on prescribed fire activity in the Eldorado National Forest are posted on Twitter at www.twitter.com/eldoradoNF. For more information on the prescribed fire program, visit the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/eldorado.

From the Forest Service