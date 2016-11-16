NHP: Sun Valley Man Dies in Truck Rollover SR 294 in Winnemucca

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a Sun Valley man died after the pickup truck he was riding in overturned on State Route 294 in Winnemucca early Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the gold Dodge pickup truck was heading south on Grass Valley Road around 8:15 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn toward the passenger side.

They say the passenger, 28-year-old Andrew Byington was thrown from the truck. He was later pronounced dead at Humboldt General Hospital.

Troopers say Byington and the driver, 30-year-old Evan Barto of Winnemucca were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Barto was transported to Humboldt General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash.