Early Bird Sign-up Ending For Scheels Turkey Trot

From the City of Sparks:

Before you settle in for a day of Thanksgiving feasting and football, head to the Scheels Turkey Trot for a large serving of healthy family fun. Scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Scheels and Sparks Marina, this annual running and walking event is a great way to burn calories and give back to the community.

“Turkey Trot has been bringing families together and promoting a healthy community for 18 years,” said Tanja Ramociotti, Sparks Recreation Specialist and director of the race. “By attending the annual Scheels Turkey Trot, you can add a new twist to your Thanksgiving tradition — getting some exercise while giving back to the community.”

According to Ramociotti, proceeds from the event’s registration fees benefit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, and the City of Sparks Youth Scholarship Fund receives $2 per entry. The early bird registration fee is $25 now through Nov. 17, $30 from Nov. 18 to 20 and $40 from Nov. 21 to 23. On the day of the race, the fee rises to $60 and must be paid in cash.

Those who are planning to participate can register online at www.active.com or in person at Scheels or the City of Sparks Parks and Recreation Department. Entry forms can be downloaded and mailed in as well.

“Participants can choose to do either the timed 10K run or the two-mile untimed walk or run around the Sparks Marina,” said Ramociotti. “The 10K, which equates to a little more than six miles, uses city streets, as well as the local bike path. Both the 10K and the two-mile events will start and finish in the parking lot of Scheels.”

Every runner and walker will receive a commemorative long-sleeve souvenir shirt, fruit and refreshments. Those who wish to participate in the second annual Turkey Trot costume contest are encouraged to walk or race in garb that fits the Thanksgiving Day theme.

“Last year, participants dressed up as turkeys, pilgrims and even a few politicians,” said Ramociotti. “A favorite was a father and son dressed up as a turkey and as a carving plate with a carving knife.”

Aim to register in advance and put this healthy event on the menu for Thanksgiving Day. For more information, visit call 775-353-7898 or email recinfo@cityofsparks.us.

From the City of Sparks