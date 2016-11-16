Crews Knock Down Early Morning House Fire in Reno

A shed outside of a home on Spokane and Sixth Streets in Reno caught fire at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire spread to the home and into the attic. The Reno Fire Department was able to quickly attack the interior and exterior of the building and restrict the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The home was vacant and under remodel so there were no evacuations or injuries.

Crews will be on scene through the morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.