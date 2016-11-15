A Ton of Turkeys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

A Ton of Turkeys

A ton of turkeys are now in the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach freezers thanks to a donation from a local McDonald's franchise owner/operator. 

"Last year we gave her 1,000 pounds, this year we're giving her 2,000 pounds, next year maybe 3,000 pounds I think..." says Tom McKennie who helped make the delivery Tuesday morning. He says last year, his donation encouraged others, including his competitors to donate, and he wants to see that same thing happen this year.
 
For four decades, Evelyn Mount has been helping local families, that would otherwise go without, get a meal for the holidays. She says turkeys with all the fixings isn't always the best for a turkey day meal. She is also looking for options for the hundreds of seniors that need some help. She says smaller portions and soft proteins are good things to think about when donating.
    
"Spam and Vienna Sausage, I have to have that," says Mount, "for the seniors that don't have teeth that can't chew hard stuff."    

She say this year has been slow for donations and like every year, the community need only continues to grow. McKennie and the delivery from McDonald's was a pleasant surprise for Mount, who came home from physical therapy, to see the turkeys in her driveway.

"Made me feel good," says Mount, "Feel as if I didn't even have no pain. But I was so glad to see that." 

"We all live here, we all work here, this is our community," says McKennie, "And anytime we have an opportunity to support a wonderful person like Evelyn Mount ... we have to do it."
 
There is a drive-by food drive to benefit the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach. The Reno Media Group will host the drive Wednesday at Bulb Daddy on Terminal Way in Reno from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The morning show team "Panama and Mike" from 103.7 The River will be broadcasting there as well. 

Evelyn Mount and her volunteers will be handing out food for families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this weekend, November 19-20 at Rita Cannan Elementary School. For more information contact volunteers at 356-0238.

