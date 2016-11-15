Reno Man Sentenced to Life for Second Murder Conviction

DA Chris Hicks says that a Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a second murder conviction.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks says Zollie Dumas, a 63-year-old man from Reno, was convicted by a jury in September of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Dumas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday morning in Washoe County District Court before Judge Jerome Polaha. Dumas was also sentenced to an additional 20 years for the deadly weapon enhancement.

The DA's office says Dumas had been accused of the stabbing death of his 59-year-old live-in girlfriend at the Lucky Motel in Downtown Reno. At the time, Dumas was on parole for a prior 1988 murder conviction in Clark County, Nevada where he pled guilty to second-degree murder having killed his then girlfriend by stabbing her 24 times.

Emergency Dispatch says that on June 15, 2014, they received a 911 call from a cell phone, where a female was heard yelling in the background before the call disconnected. Reno Police say because the call indicated a possible domestic dispute, an RPD Sergeant placed a return call to the number and reached a female who was later identified as Carolyn Jo Smith. They say Smith was heard yelling at someone in the background to leave her alone. She told the sergeant her location and that she needed police assistance. RPD officers say they were dispatched to the location, the Lucky Motel, while the sergeant stayed on the phone with Smith, who became silent.

Upon arrival, police say they went to Smith's room and knocked on the window. Officers say they were able to see through the window where they saw Dumas sitting inside the room. Dumas answered the door and told the officers, “just take me to jail, I killed her.” Officers say they immediately detained Dumas and found Smith lying on the bed with stab wounds to the right side of her upper body. The officers say they called REMSA to the scene, but Smith was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Detectives say Smith and Dumas had been living at the motel for four months and neighbors said they heard the, arguing on that day. Detectives did a search of the room and found a knife that Dumas had used to stab Smith in the neck, torso and head 22 times. Based on the evidence, Dumas was then arrested and charged with open murder.