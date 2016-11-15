Washoe County Commissioners Canvass Returns From General Election

From Washoe County:

As required by Nevada law, County Commissioners canvassed the returns from the General Election held in the County on Nov. 8, 2016. Commissioners approved the proposed Declaration of Canvass of Vote and Order for the 2016 General Election which makes the results official.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Luanne Cutler presented Commissioners with information regarding the General Election. More than 79%, or 210,287, of registered voters cast a ballot during the General Election. Of the voters who cast a ballot, 62% voted early, 9% absentee voted and 29% voted on Election Day.

Washoe County Commission Chair Kitty Jung congratulated the Registrar’s Office, along with the Election Certification Accuracy Board, on a successful election.

“Great work by the Registrar’s staff, the volunteers and County staff, along with the Election Board,” said Commission Chair Kitty Jung (Dist. 3). “This is a statement on how democracy works as it was a peaceful and successful process. Thank you to our three (Election Certification Accuracy) Board members; you are true patriots.”

General Election By the Numbers

264,801 registered voters

210,287 people voted

You can find the final, official voter results for Washoe County on the website.

