Washoe County Sheriff's Office: Missing Sun Valley Teen Found in Oklahoma

Update: Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Cassy Kauffman, who was reported missing in November 2016, was found safe in Oklahoma.

No other details were immediately available.

__________

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for information about a missing 15-year-old girl from Sun Valley.

Cassy Kauffman was first reported missing on Saturday, November 5, 2016. She is described as a white, 5'8" tall, approximately 135 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

According to Kauffman’s family, the 15-year-old may be in the company of 20-year-old Devin McCarthy.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cassy Kauffman or Devin McCarthy is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

The family of Cassy Kauffman is now offering a $1,000 reward for credible information that will help the ongoing investigation to locate her.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)