Washoe County Sheriff's Office: Missing Sun Valley Teen Found in Oklahoma

Update: Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Cassy Kauffman, who was reported missing in November 2016, was found safe in Oklahoma. 

No other details were immediately available.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for information about a missing 15-year-old girl from Sun Valley.

Cassy Kauffman was first reported missing on Saturday, November 5, 2016. She is described as a white, 5'8" tall, approximately 135 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

According to Kauffman’s family, the 15-year-old may be in the company of 20-year-old Devin McCarthy.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cassy Kauffman or Devin McCarthy is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

The family of Cassy Kauffman is now offering a $1,000 reward for credible information that will help the ongoing investigation to locate her.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

