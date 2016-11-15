City of Sparks Crews Prepare Area Streets for Expected Snow Storm

From the City of Sparks:

The City of Sparks is applying a brine mixture, a solution of water and road salt, to roads in time for the first winter storm.

Six trucks will deliver the ice-repelling mixture to area roadways throughout the day. Motorists are asked to deter from following the trucks too closely or from passing the trucks while the brine is being applied.

The brine mixture provides an advantage over other methods because when applied, ice doesn’t have the opportunity to attach itself as readily to asphalt. Brine starts the melting process earlier, making streets less icy and easier to plow when a storm arrives. The brine will be placed on the City’s major arterials and school zones.

“In addition to keeping our roads safe, this is also an opportunity to get our winter equipment and crews focused on the upcoming winter season,” said Ron Korman, the City’s public works manager.

Once applied, the mixture remains on roadways from three to five days without moisture and will melt the lowest level of snow before it binds to the roads. The brine mixture is not harmful to asphalt and it provides for better air quality than sand.

From the City of Sparks