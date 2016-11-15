Reno Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatal Stabbing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatal Stabbing

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a February stabbing incident that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Reno man. 

33-year-old Michael Anthony Robbins was sentenced on one count of Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon on Thursday in Washoe County District Court to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robbins also received an additional term of 2 to 5 years in prison for the deadly weapon enhancement. 

The DA's Office says the case against Robbins began in February, 2016 when the Sparks Police Department arrested Robbins as he was attempting to break into an abandoned building on Probasco Way in Sparks. Witnesses had relayed to the arresting officers that Robbins had been seen driving a truck in the area. The truck was spotted a short time later, stopped and confirmed stolen from a Reno business. Authorities say the female driver was questioned and SPD officers were able to link Robbins to the truck, as well as implicate him in the possible murder of a Reno resident. 

Based on this information, the Reno Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Unit (RHU) was notified and began an investigation. RHU Detectives were able to identify the possible victim and a search of his Malone Street home was conducted. Once inside, officers found 43-year-old Patrick Drahos dead in 
his bedroom.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that Drahos had died of strangulation and multiple stab wounds to his torso and neck. Authorities say RHU detectives were able to determine that Robbins and a female companion had been staying with the victim for approximately two weeks when the victim began telling neighbors that he was fearful of Robbins. When interviewed by RHU detectives, they say Robbins admitted to killing the victim. Prosecutors say Robbins claimed he killed Drahos because he found child pornography on the victim’s computer. They say Robbins had also stolen computer equipment belonging to the victim and destroyed it by setting it on fire prior to being arrested. 

Robbins pleaded guilty in September.   

(The Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)

    •   
