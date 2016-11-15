Leaving Your Leaves: City Contracts Decide Trash Removal Specifics

Residents of Sparks are getting a little extra help when getting rid of yard waste such as leaves.

They can leave up to six extra trash bags on their designated trash pickup day without an excess waste sticker or extra charge during November. This some Reno residents asking, “What about us?”

"The short answer is it depends on what the city or municipality negotiated with Waste Management,” said Kendra Kostelecky, Communication Specialist with Waste Management.

Every city or municipality has their own contract with Waste Management and in both Reno and Sparks, residents can visit the transfer dump station on Sutro Street four times a year at no extra charge and receive 20 excess waste stickers per year.

The only difference is during the month of November and May residents of Sparks can leave out extra bags at no cost and without an excess waste sticker. This does mean that Sparks residents pay a slightly higher rate, but they say it's important to keeping Sparks clean and safe.

"With the storms, with the wind, they get blown into the storm drains and will cause the storm drains to back up and cause some localized flooding,” said Ron Korman, Sparks Public Works Manager.

The higher rate is why the City of Reno said they opted out of the extra spring and fall trash removal and said, “When the Reno City Council negotiated its Waste Management contract back in 2012, the council members didn't want to unfairly charge all residents for a service that would only be beneficial to some residents.”

To contact Waste Management or find out when recycling weeks and other services, head to reno.wm.com or sparks.wm.com. They have several resources for residents to responsibly dispose of bulky items such as mattresses, appliances, or tires for free.