Nevada State Senator Jumps From GOP Party to Non-Partisan

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada state senator says she's changing her party affiliation from Republican to non-partisan in hopes that it'll help get things done in the 2017 Legislature.



Sen. Patricia Farley confirmed Monday that she'll serve as an independent.



Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford made the announcement public.



He says he expects Farley will caucus with Democrats on issues including job-creation and education.



If Farley also votes with Democrats, it'll give the party a 12-9 edge in the Senate.



Democrats also control the 42-member Assembly.



Farley is a first-term state lawmaker from northwest Las Vegas who was elected as a Republican in 2014. She says the presidential election of Donald Trump didn't cause her move.



She says she's trying to avoid political labels during the lawmaking session that begins in February.

