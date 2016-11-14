Old System, New Problem - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Old System, New Problem

Posted: Updated:

Douglas County wants more residents to sign up for its emergency alert system, that allows dispatch to send messages directly to a land-line or cell phone. Officials say the number of people that can even receive alerts has dropped significantly because of cell phones.

"These are local alerts, not necessarily the Emergency Alert System, type alerts..." says Ron Sagen, Director of Douglas County 911 Emergency Services, "There's no need to alert county wide for a specific neighborhood problem. Or a specific neighborhood emergency. Residents at Lake Tahoe may not necessarily be worried about a flash flood in the Fish Springs area."

The dispatch center for Douglas and Alpine Counties has the ability to send a custom message to every phone is a designated area. So they could send alerts to a single building, or several blocks. 

"We can actually draw around, for instance, a suspect's house..." says Sagen, "Well sometimes you don't want the bad people to know, that you're sending out an alert, or that the bad people know that something's happening."

The alert system (or some form of it) has been in place for 16 years according to Sagen, but they are losing the number of people affected because of cell phones. In five years, officials say the number of registered landlines has dropped from 51,000 to 20,000 and only 1,000 cell phones are registered with the Douglas County emergency alert system.

These regional emergency alerts are meant to supplement the EAS and Washoe County uses a similar system.
To sign up for Douglas County click here
To sign up for Washoe County click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.