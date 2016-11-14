Washoe County DA: Reno Man Given Life Sentence for Child Exploitation

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man has been given a life sentence on Tuesday following his conviction on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation committed against a female relative in his household.

The Washoe County DA says Joshua Douglas Larsen, a 36-year-old man from Reno was sentenced on one count of Sexual Assault on a Child and one count of Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Minor by Judge Lidia Stiglich in Washoe County District Court. Larson was arrested in April and pled guilty in August of this year. He was sentenced on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 in Department 8 of Washoe County District Court. The court says that this sentence ensures that Larson will serve a minimum of 45 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

In March, 2016, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) began an investigation into the distribution and exchange of child pornography. ICAC detectives say they developed information that Larson, had been exchanging pornographic material depicting young children over the Internet. Detectives say they were able to identify Larsen by linking his internet provider (IP) and email addresses and were able to seize multiple images of child pornography depicting young children engaging in sexually explicit acts with adults linked to Larsen’s accounts.

Authorities say the investigation also determined that Larsen had sexually assaulted his six-year-old relative and had recorded and distributed these acts over the Internet. Sheriff’s Office Detectives worked with the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) during the investigation of Larsen as part of this area’s multi-disciplinary approach to the investigation and prosecution of crimes committed against children.