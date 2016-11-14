Ask the Doctor: Healthy Feet for the Long Haul - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Healthy Feet for the Long Haul

About 10-25% of people have bunions, which is when the joint at the base of the big toe is misaligned and causes a bulge to form on the side of the foot. It can cause so much pain that it hurts to walk. Many people believe that tight, uncomfortable, narrow-toed or high-heeled shoes cause bunions. Experts say most bunions are hereditary, however, shoes can aggravate them. In the U.S. and other shoe-wearing societies, people start noticing bunions in their twenties or thirties.

Here are some tips to help manage bunions:
-Make sure there is a thumb's width of room between the tip of your big toe and the end of your shoe.
-Don't wear high heels or pointy toes.
-Purchase orthotics or splints.

Surgery is an option if your bunion is affecting your quality of life. It  can take six to eight weeks to recover.

To learn more, you can reach Dr. Mooney during regular business hours at (775) 356-4888 or at 2385 E Prater Way #205, Sparks, NV 89434.

