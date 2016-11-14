Ask the Doctor: Healthy Feet for the Long Haul

About 10-25% of people have bunions, which is when the joint at the base of the big toe is misaligned and causes a bulge to form on the side of the foot. It can cause so much pain that it hurts to walk. Many people believe that tight, uncomfortable, narrow-toed or high-heeled shoes cause bunions. Experts say most bunions are hereditary, however, shoes can aggravate them. In the U.S. and other shoe-wearing societies, people start noticing bunions in their twenties or thirties.

Here are some tips to help manage bunions:

-Make sure there is a thumb's width of room between the tip of your big toe and the end of your shoe.

-Don't wear high heels or pointy toes.

-Purchase orthotics or splints.

Surgery is an option if your bunion is affecting your quality of life. It can take six to eight weeks to recover.

