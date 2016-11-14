Sparks City Council Holds Swearing-In Ceremony

Two new members of the Sparks City Council took an Oath of Office on Monday, along with a returning member of the City Council and the Sparks City Attorney.

Ward 1 Councilman Donald Abbott has been elected to his first term serving the City and residents of Ward 1 succeeding former councilwoman (now state senator) Julia Ratti. Abbott, a Sparks native, graduated with honors from Sparks High School in 2008, and went on to Truckee Meadows Community College where he earned degrees in renewable energy and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). He is employed by a local HVAC company. Additionally, he teaches HVAC at Truckee Meadows Community College, and owns his own photography company, AbbottOgraphy. A history lover, Abbott is a board member at the Sparks Heritage Museum. His community participation also includes service on the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee and volunteer work with 39 North. He is one of the youngest members ever to serve on the Council.

"I'm looking forward to just being a good voice for millennials in our community and just helping out the city the best I can," says Abbott.

Ward 5 Councilman Kristopher Dahir has been elected to his first term serving the City and residents of Ward 5.He succeeds Councilman Ron Schmitt. Councilman Dahir has called Nevada “home” for 36 years. Dahir holds degrees in psychology and strategic leadership. For most of his career, he has concentrated on work with non-profits and businesses to help them run more concise and focused operations. His residency in Sparks is highlighted by community service. He is a founding board member of the 39 North Downtown Sparks community group and serves on the Nevada Veterans Memorial Board. Dahir is a Rotarian, a pastor at Freedom Fellowship, and is director of Advancement at Excel Christian School. He and his wife Melissa of 24 years have two sons.

"We have so much growth coming our way so trying to really strategically look to the next steps and make sure we do that right and so I hope to be that guy who brings that to the table," says Dahir.

Ward 3 Councilman Ron Smith has served on the City Council since November 2006, and was re-elected for the fourth time to the City Council last week. After 42 years in the grocery business, Councilman Smith is now working for High Sierra Industries, an organization supporting people with disabilities. Councilman Smith recently served as Chair of the Sparks Redevelopment Agency and currently serves as Mayor Pro Tempore. He is a strong advocate for transportation and infrastructure needs in the City, and is the 2012 recipient of the Public Official of the Year Award by the Builders Association of Northern Nevada. Ron and his wife Karen have been married for nearly 40 years, and have four children and eight grandchildren.

City Attorney Chet Adams has been elected and reelected by Sparks’ voters six consecutive times. Adams is responsible for the civil and criminal litigation involving Sparks as well as the day-to-day administration of the City Attorney’s office staff and budget. He has maintained a criminal prosecution record of DUI convictions averaging well over 90 percent, and domestic violence convictions that remain three times higher than that of the national average. Adams has been responsible for defending the City of Sparks against civil lawsuits seeking damages of well over $226 million with an average payout of less than 1 percent.

According to Adam Mayberry, the City of Sparks Community Relations Manager, newly elected officials are sworn in at the first regular city council meeting following the general election.

"Getting them up to speed, city policies, some of the regulatory issues, some of the hot topics and some of the general procedures that they need to be aware of on a day to day basis," says Mayberry.

(The City of Sparks Contributed to this Article)