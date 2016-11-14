Sparks City Council Holds Swearing-In Ceremony - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks City Council Holds Swearing-In Ceremony

Posted: Updated:

Two new members of the Sparks City Council took an Oath of Office on Monday, along with a returning member of the City Council and the Sparks City Attorney. 

Ward 1 Councilman Donald Abbott has been elected to his first term serving the City and residents of Ward 1 succeeding former councilwoman (now state senator) Julia Ratti.  Abbott, a Sparks native, graduated with honors from Sparks High School in 2008, and went on to Truckee Meadows Community College where he earned degrees in renewable energy and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).  He is employed by a local HVAC company. Additionally, he teaches HVAC at Truckee Meadows Community College, and owns his own photography company, AbbottOgraphy. A history lover, Abbott is a board member at the Sparks Heritage Museum. His community participation also includes service on the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee and volunteer work with 39 North. He is one of the youngest members ever to serve on the Council.

"I'm looking forward to just being a good voice for millennials in our community and just helping out the city the best I can," says Abbott.

Ward 5 Councilman Kristopher Dahir has been elected to his first term serving the City and residents of Ward 5.He succeeds Councilman Ron Schmitt. Councilman Dahir has called Nevada “home” for 36 years. Dahir holds degrees in psychology and strategic leadership. For most of his career, he has concentrated on work with non-profits and businesses to help them run more concise and focused operations. His residency in Sparks is highlighted by community service. He is a founding board member of the 39 North Downtown Sparks community group and serves on the Nevada Veterans Memorial Board. Dahir is a Rotarian, a pastor at Freedom Fellowship, and is director of Advancement at Excel Christian School. He and his wife Melissa of 24 years have two sons.

"We have so much growth coming our way so trying to really strategically look to the next steps and make sure we do that right and so I hope to be that guy who brings that to the table," says Dahir.

Ward 3 Councilman Ron Smith has served on the City Council since November 2006, and was re-elected for the fourth time to the City Council last week. After 42 years in the grocery business, Councilman Smith is now working for High Sierra Industries, an organization supporting people with disabilities. Councilman Smith recently served as Chair of the Sparks Redevelopment Agency and currently serves as Mayor Pro Tempore. He is a strong advocate for transportation and infrastructure needs in the City, and is the 2012 recipient of the Public Official of the Year Award by the Builders Association of Northern Nevada. Ron and his wife Karen have been married for nearly 40 years, and have four children and eight grandchildren.

City Attorney Chet Adams has been elected and reelected by Sparks’ voters six consecutive times. Adams is responsible for the civil and criminal litigation involving Sparks as well as the day-to-day administration of the City Attorney’s office staff and budget. He has maintained a criminal prosecution record of DUI convictions averaging well over 90 percent, and domestic violence convictions that remain three times higher than that of the national average. Adams has been responsible for defending the City of Sparks against civil lawsuits seeking damages of well over $226 million with an average payout of less than 1 percent.

According to Adam Mayberry, the City of Sparks Community Relations Manager, newly elected officials are sworn in at the first regular city council meeting following the general election.

"Getting them up to speed, city policies, some of the regulatory issues, some of the hot topics and some of the general procedures that they need to be aware of on a day to day basis," says Mayberry.

(The City of Sparks Contributed to this Article)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.