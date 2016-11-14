NHP: Trooper Deploys Taser to Control Man Wielding Knife - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Trooper Deploys Taser to Control Man Wielding Knife

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a man who was tased in south Reno early Sunday morning. 

NHP says Trooper Gocke was making a traffic stop on South Virginia Street just south of Kietzke Lane around 8:45 a.m. when he saw a white passenger vehicle pull up behind his marked patrol car, and then stopped. Trp. Gocke finished with his initial stop then walked back to the passenger vehicle that had parked behind him.
    
As Trp. Gocke approached that vehicle, he noticed that Steven Mumper went to the rear of his vehicle and opened the trunk.

Trp. Gocke asked Mumper how he was and what was going on.  Mumper apologized. Trp. Gocke replied, “For what?” They say Mumper then stated, “I can’t do it myself, I’m sorry, I need you to do it.” With that, Trp. Gocke observed Mumper pull a black curved knife approximately 14” in length from the trunk of his car.  Authorities say Trp. Gocke drew his firearm and radioed the Department of Public Safety’s dispatch center to call for assistance.  

Trp. Gocke directed Mumper to drop the knife and began to ask him questions to learn more about him and what he wanted.  While addressing the questions being asked, Troopers say Mumper continued to hold the knife in his right hand and continued to disobey the orders given by the Trooper to drop the weapon. 

While walking away from Trp. Gocke, they say Mumper struck road signs with the knife. Trp. Gocke followed him as Mumper then walked into traffic from the sidewalk. 

Back up units arrived.  

Authorities say as Trp. Gocke kept Mumper’s attention, Nevada Highway Patrol’s Lieutenant Larsen approached Mumper from behind and deployed his Taser, striking Mumper in the back. Mumper dropped his knife and was subdued without further incident.

Mumper was taken to a local area hospital by Trp. Gocke for evaluation. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.