Storey County Sheriff Releases Statement Concerning Recent Recall Effort

A Storey County citizens group formed a political action committee with the Nevada Secretary of State on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 to recall Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro. The group filed the formal Notice of Intent signed by three independent Storey County residents to recall Antinoro.

Saturday the group will hold a town hall meeting to discuss the recall efforts at the Maynard Station, starting at 2 p.m.

The citizens group released this statement:

“There is a groundswell of demand among the residents in Storey County to remove Sheriff Antinoro from office,” said group member and Storey County resident Kris Thompson. “The Storey County residents that have banded together for this effort have had enough of Antinoro’s misconduct.”

“First, a highly qualified independent workplace investigator hired by Storey County found that Antinoro had engaged in repeated acts of sexual harassment of a married female subordinate,” Thompson continued. “Since Antinoro is an elected official, the local government tells us they cannot discipline him or remove him from office,” Thompson said. “So Storey County then conducted sexual harassment training for all County leaders and employees, and Antinoro in his arrogance chose not to attend this training. And his mistreatment of women occurred in a variety of other situations. And remember, sexual harassment is not about the sex, it’s about power, and that’s exactly what is going on here,” said Thompson.

“Second, Antinoro has violated State of Nevada ethics laws. A year ago, the Ethics Commission found that Antinoro obtained an unwarranted benefit from his position as Sheriff and that he may have violated ethics law and the First Amendment by mistreating a subordinate who was campaigning against him during an election. And just recently, a unanimous panel of the Ethics Commission found just and sufficient cause to refer a charge to the full Ethics Commission because Antinoro used his official government stationary to endorse a candidate running for office, which is a well known ‘no-no’ under Ethics 101. He feels that given his badge and his position as an elected official, he can use the power of his office and treat people, both employees and members of the public, however he wants.”

“And third, his abysmal conduct toward his employees has resulted 5 terminations, two lateral transfers of women out of his department, other complaints pending, and to date the County having to pay $144,000 in settling two wrongful termination claims, while expending tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money on staff time and expense investigating and mitigating other claims against him.”

“Just as residents have a right to vote to elect their officials, they also have a right to recall those elected officials. We want to assure the public that voters are free to exercise their rights. We will be establishing a Hotline and a website very shortly for residents to contact us and preregister with us that they are supporting this recall and will sign our petition,” Thompson said."

On Monday, Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro released a statement concerning the recent effort to recall him from office.

Sheriff Antinoro says:

“The recent announcement of a recall petition against me is a continuing attempt by specific interests to control the operations of the Sheriff’s Office. Starting with the last election in 2014, said interests have made countless allegations, filed lawsuits, proffered false statements, twisted information, and used the media and county commission meetings as platforms of attack. This is just one more in a long list; all the while being very short on factual information or evidence. In short, they are creating their own narrative – say something long enough and loud enough and people will begin to believe it even in the absence of proof.

The politics our country witnessed during the recent Presidential election started in Storey County in 2014 by the same interests behind the current recall petition. It is surprising that anyone would even have the stomach for a continuing political smear campaign since we have been living through one for the past 18 months or so. Perhaps and regrettably, this is what our country has devolved to.

The majority of the allegations this group continues to make was debunked in a letter to the editor in the Comstock Chronicle dated September 23, 2016. The same publication did news pieces on this ongoing saga September 16, and October 7th, 2016. In each new iteration this group continues to twist facts and add false narrative. The truth of the matter is this group is motivated by their personal interests while trying to sell it as a “collective” good.

The reality is that should the recall petition be successful in obtaining the necessary signatures, a new election will be held sometime next year at taxpayer expense. A year later, the regular election will begin in earnest. In the meantime, the false complaints and lawsuits have to be dealt with – again at the expense of the taxpayers – all because certain interests are attempting to interfere with the Office of the Sheriff out of personal dislike or because they have to abide by the rules the same as everyone else.

As Sheriff of Storey County I have always worked to provide the best service possible while being fully aware of the tax dollars used to fund my office; I have strived to provide fair and impartial treatment to all people; and I have worked diligently with many people trying to improve the quality of life for our residents. I remain committed to the people of Storey County who have twice elected me to be their Sheriff. I am humbled by the trust and confidence they have placed in me. I take seriously my responsibilities and shall continue working to provide a safe place for our residents to live and raise their families.“

Gerald Antinoro

