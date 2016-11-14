President Obama Holds First Press Conference Since Election

President Barack Obama held his first news conference on Monday since Republican Donald Trump won election to succeed him.

Ahead of his last foreign trip as president, Obama reflected on Democrat Hillary Clinton's loss to President-elect Donald Trump in last week's election.

Obama says he thinks Donald Trump will seek to "send some signals of unity" to people alienated by his ferocious campaign.



Obama said he advised Trump "to reach out to minority groups or women or others that were concerned about the tenor of the campaign" and "that's something that he will want to do." But Obama added that Trump is trying to balance commitments he made to "supporters that helped to get him here."



On the campaign trail, Trump described Mexicans as rapists and criminals. He vowed to build a wall along the U.S.'s southern border and make Mexico pay for it. He appeared to mock a reporter with a physical disability and threatened to sue several women who accused him of assaulting them. Trump also disparaged the Muslim American parents of an Army captain killed in Iraq, and battled a former Miss America who is Latino about having gained weight.

Obama also says he urged his successor to immediately turn his focus to finding qualified people to staff his White House.



Obama offered some details about the meeting he had last week with Donald Trump.



He said he offered Trump honest advice in a lengthy conversation and highlighted the importance of finding trusted aides.



Obama stressed the need to give Trump the "rope and space" for a "reset."

Obama also reflected on his own campaign for president eight years ago, recalling all of the time he spent in Iowa to win that state's lead-off caucuses. He said he won the state because he spent time going everywhere, meeting everyone.



He stresses that Democrats "have to compete at a grass roots level."



Clinton spent much of her time and money campaigning in swing and Republican-leaning states in the late stages of the 2016 campaign, losing several states that had consistently voted Democratic in the past several presidential elections.



Obama says he can reassure allies of the United States that his successor supports NATO.

He says on the weeklong tour of Greece, Germany and Peru, he'll relay Donald Trump's "commitment to NATO." As a candidate for president, Trump complained that other members of the treaty organization did not contribute enough for the protections it affords.



Obama said the reassurance is "one of the most important functions" he can serve during the trip.



Obama will likely try to use the trip to calm world leaders about what comes next as Trump prepares to take over as president.

