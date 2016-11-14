Trump Adviser Says More Appointments Expected This Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trump Adviser Says More Appointments Expected This Week

Posted:

A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump says the incoming president will make additional appointments to his team this week. Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway tells reporters at Trump Tower that the transition team is working on naming members of the incoming president's staff and Cabinet. 

Trump yesterday named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as chief of staff and campaign adviser Steve Bannon as chief strategist and senior counselor. 

Conway says Trump's team is making plans to fill the vacancy of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
    
Meanwhile, President-elect Trump's approach to immigration is starting to sound a lot like that of President Barack Obama.

In his first post-election interview, Trump said he'll focus on deporting criminal immigrants and not everyone who's in the United States illegally. He estimates as many 2 million to 3 million immigrants could be immediate deportation targets, but that figure may be greatly inflated. As for the wall he has vowed to build along the Mexican border, Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" he might accept a fence, instead of a wall, in at least some parts of it.
    
And - Vice President-elect Mike Pence says he is recruiting people with "character and the competence" to implement Donald Trump's vision for the country.
    
The Republican Indiana governor was named chairman of Trump's presidential transition team on Friday and could wield considerable influence.
    
But he downplayed his role Monday to reporters in Indianapolis, saying he was humbled to play a "small part."
    
Pence did not respond to a question about the appointment of Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon as a senior Trump adviser. The website specializes in button-pushing headlines, including one that called conservative commentator Bill Kristol a "Republican spoiler, renegade Jew."

