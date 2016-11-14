Police: Driver Suffers Serious Injuries After Crash on Rock Blvd.

Reno Police officers say a driver suffered serious injuries after a crash in the 900 block of Rock Blvd. in east Reno early Monday morning.

Police say just before 6:30 a.m., the driver of a sedan pulled out of a business driveway and then was hit by a truck heading west on Rock.

The unidentified sedan driver was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, and police say that driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Due to the extent of injuries sustained by the sedan driver, the Reno Police Department Traffic Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded.

Rock Blvd. was temporarily closed as crews cleared the scene - it is now open to traffic in all directions.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Reno Police at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.