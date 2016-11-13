Stanislaus County Deputy Killed in Line of Duty

Stanislaus County Deputy, Dennis Wallace, was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning at Fox Grove Park in Hughson.

Our sister station KOVR, out of Sacramento, confirms the suspect has been identified as 37 year-old David Machado.

Machado was being investigated at the Fox Grove Fishing Access by Deputy Wallace of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department as a suspicious vehicle.

When Deputy Wallace ran the license plate of the original vehicle he determined it was stolen and requested for additional units.

Dispatch tried to contact Deputy Wallace and were not getting a response. When police arrived on scene they found Deputy Wallace lying in the street next to his squad car executed by two gunshots to the head.

The suspect had already fled the scene in the vehicle after police arrived.

It is confirmed through Stanislaus County Sheriff that David Machado is in custody in Tulare County.