Minivan Stolen While Warming Up in Driveway, Reward Offered For Suspect

Sparks Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the theft of a minivan in the 3200 block of Bunker Hill Lane.

Back on November 11th, the owner of the minivan left the vehicle to warm up in the driveway around 7 a.m.

After the vehicle was stolen, the suspect abandoned the minivan in the area of Reno Guns and Range at 2325 Market Street in Reno.

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

The Sparks Police Department would like to remind citizens not to leave vehicles warming up in the driveways or parking lots unattended. As the weather gets colder, there is a significant increase in these types of cases that are generated from unattended vehicles left warming up.