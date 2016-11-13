Police Urge Caution Meeting Online Vendors Following Armed Robbe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Urge Caution Meeting Online Vendors Following Armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police are urging people to be careful when using online vending websites like Craigslist.com or Letgo.com after one Reno resident was robbed at gunpoint.

Police report the resident was robbed by a man who agreed to buy merchandise from the victim.

The two met after the suspect inquired about an online post from the victim who was selling merchandise.

As the holiday season approaches, these types of crimes increase.

"Nationally, it's one of those things where people think they're getting a good deal, and they don't know who the person is on the other end," said Officer Tim Broadway with the Reno Police Department. 

From the Reno Police: 

As the holiday season approaches, many people look for good deals on new or used items to purchase locally off of the internet from websites like Craigslist, and Let Go. The majority of the transactions in our community go as planned and people get what they pay for. Unfortunately there have been some incidents that have been reported to local Law Enforcement where citizens get scammed or even robbed when meeting someone thinking they are getting a good deal.  
 
The Reno Police Department has several safety tips for our community to make internet purchases from private parties safer:
 
•         Never meet anyone at your home or place of employment
•         Try to avoid paying in large amounts of cash
•         If paying in cash, go inside the bank to a teller to withdraw the money and not an ATM
•         Never provide your bank account or credit card number
•         Meet in a public place that has cameras if possible, with lots of pedestrian traffic
•         Try to meet in the daytime rather than nighttime
•         Take someone with you
•         Have your cell phone ready to dial 911 
 
Citizens can also meet the person at the nearest law enforcement agency. The Reno Police Department is open Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm, and on Friday from 0:800 am to 12:00 pm except for holidays.  

From the Reno Police 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.