Police Urge Caution Meeting Online Vendors Following Armed Robbery

Reno Police are urging people to be careful when using online vending websites like Craigslist.com or Letgo.com after one Reno resident was robbed at gunpoint.

Police report the resident was robbed by a man who agreed to buy merchandise from the victim.

The two met after the suspect inquired about an online post from the victim who was selling merchandise.

As the holiday season approaches, these types of crimes increase.

"Nationally, it's one of those things where people think they're getting a good deal, and they don't know who the person is on the other end," said Officer Tim Broadway with the Reno Police Department.

From the Reno Police:

As the holiday season approaches, many people look for good deals on new or used items to purchase locally off of the internet from websites like Craigslist, and Let Go. The majority of the transactions in our community go as planned and people get what they pay for. Unfortunately there have been some incidents that have been reported to local Law Enforcement where citizens get scammed or even robbed when meeting someone thinking they are getting a good deal.



The Reno Police Department has several safety tips for our community to make internet purchases from private parties safer:



• Never meet anyone at your home or place of employment

• Try to avoid paying in large amounts of cash

• If paying in cash, go inside the bank to a teller to withdraw the money and not an ATM

• Never provide your bank account or credit card number

• Meet in a public place that has cameras if possible, with lots of pedestrian traffic

• Try to meet in the daytime rather than nighttime

• Take someone with you

• Have your cell phone ready to dial 911



Citizens can also meet the person at the nearest law enforcement agency. The Reno Police Department is open Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm, and on Friday from 0:800 am to 12:00 pm except for holidays.

From the Reno Police