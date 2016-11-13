Police Identify Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in North Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Identify Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in North Reno

Police officers have identified the man killed by a vehicle last weekend on Virginia Street near 17th Street in north Reno.

Police say 24-year-old Alexander Trussell of Reno died at Renown Regional Medical Center, after being hit by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Brian Pippen of California.

Authorities say Pippen turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. Pippen is charged with felony hit-and-run and failure to yield to the right of way to a pedestrian and driving without a valid license.

They say Pippen drove away from the scene, but his vehicle was located a few hours later, abandoned.

Officials believe alcohol and marijuana were factors in the crash. 

The Washoe County School District tells us that Trussell was a teacher at Traner Middle School.

Washoe County School District released a brief statement, “This is a tremendous loss to the school district. He was a young, energetic, dynamic teacher, loved by students and staff members and will be missed.”

Trussell also previously worked at Silver Bear Swim School and some of his former employers had the following to say..."One of our best teachers.”  “Had a smile for every kid that walked in the door.” and “Teaching was his calling.”

This crash occurred at the same location where KTVN Sports Director JK Metzker was killed, on the five year anniversary of his crash.

The Reno Police Department's, Major Accident Investigation Team, is currently investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's Traffic Division, at 775-657-4662 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411(TIP). 

