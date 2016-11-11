Make-A-Wish Believe Campaign

Macy's and Make-A-Wish teamed up for the 9th annual Believe Campaign. Believers of all ages are asked to come to their local Macy's or visit online at macys.com/believe and write a letter to Santa. For each letter received, in store or online, a dollar will be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"Everything raised in this community stays in this community to grant wishes to local kids," Michele Flynn, Senior Director of Communication for Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.

Make-A-Wish kids Haley,17, and Brittany,13, helped kick off the holiday season by attending the first day of the Believe Campaign at the Macy's in Meadowood Mall.

"I think it is important for the community to come in and write it. It is super easy and it donates money to Make A Wish," says Make-A-Wish kid Haley.

Believers are encouraged to come visit their local Macy's and drop off a letter or if you wish to donate money you can visit http://necannv.wish.org/