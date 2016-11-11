RSCVA Board Appoints a New President/CEO - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RSCVA Board Appoints a New President/CEO

From RSCVA

RENO, Nev. (November 11, 2016) —The Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (RSCVA) Board of Directors today appointed Phil DeLone as the organization’s President & CEO. The President/CEO reports directly to the RSCVA Board of Directors. Through direction of the Board, the President/CEO plans, coordinates, directs, and is responsible for all activities associated with the operation of the RSCVA and its facilities.

Mr. DeLone is currently the CEO of Safari Club International (SCI), a position he’s held since 2012. In his current capacity as CEO, Mr. DeLone has been responsible for the implementation of SCI’s strategic long-range plan. Overseeing a staff of more than 80 employees, DeLone’s areas of responsibility include government affairs, marketing, communication, human resources, conventions and meetings, as well as land and facilities management.

With more than 35 years of experience in tourism, sales, marketing and management, DeLone is familiar with the amenities and attractions throughout Reno Tahoe USA. DeLone has 20 years of executive sales and management experience working at Reno hotels, and is being welcomed back to the destination after acquiring more than four years of experience as an established CEO, a prerequisite many RSCVA Board Members set for candidates when their search for a new leader began.

Mr. DeLone’s start date has yet to be determined.

