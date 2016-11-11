Barbershop Gives Proceeds To Veterans Organization

Capital Barbershop has been operating in Carson City for 49 years. Jeff Nichols is the owner, and says many of his customers are serving or have served in the military. Many of them are World War II veterans.

"They stood for everything that's good in our country," Nichols said. "You just admire what they did, what they went through decades ago, and the freedom we have today, a large part of it is because of the sacrifices they made."

Nichols decided to use Veterans Day as a time to repay those that have worn the uniform. The money charged for each haircut, beard trim, or straight-edge shave will be donated to Honor Flight which is the organization that pays for veterans to travel to Washington, DC.

"It costs about $1,000 a person to send them back to DC on Honor Flight," Nichols said. "So, we're hoping to hit two large, and maybe three. We'll keep going all night. As long as people want to get their hair cut, we'll be here."

The barbershop already had about $350 in donations, throughout the week. When the doors opened at 8:30, about a dozen people were in line to get their hair cut. Less than eight hours later, they achieved their goal of raising $2,000.

Ken Hutchison is a volunteer for Honor Flight. He did not need a haircut, but stopped in to donate money, anyway. He did not serve in the military, even though he expected to get drafted during the Vietnam War.

"I felt kind of bad afterwards but I put all my energy, now, into getting as many vets back to Washington, DC as I possibly can," Hutchison said.

Hutchison says getting veterans involved with Honor Flight has changed his life. He's been volunteering for the last four years.

"I'm always amazed at how many World War II vets I still meet who still don't know about Honor Flight in Nevada," Hutchison said.

While the proceeds of the haircuts are intended to help veterans, it's often other veterans who are making the donations. Bill Miller is a U.S. Army veteran who has come to Capital Barbershop for the last year. For Veterans Day, he decided to get his son's hair cut, too.

"I'm going to spend $30 on the haircuts, today, and I'll give an extra $20 just to make this happen," Miller said.

Miller says Honor Flight is a great cause, and is happy to do his part.

"It's a nice gesture. It truly is. Especially for some of the older veterans, the World War II veterans who haven't been to Washington, DC," Miller said. "It's a really great opportunity."

Honor Flight typically takes veterans from World War II, The Korean War and The Vietnam War to the Capitol. Many Vietnam veterans did not get much recognition for their service when they came home. Miller says Honor Flight is a good way to thank those that served before him.

"They weren't necessarily always welcomed when they returned home," Miller said. "It's been nice that the attitude or the culture has changed."

While this Veterans Day essentially means Nichols is working without pay, he says it is the least he can do for the men and women in uniform.

"We truly do have a great country and a free country, and we owe that to the men and women who fought for that, and I am so grateful for them," Nichols said.