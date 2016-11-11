DRI: Hazardous Chemicals Found in Flavored E-Cigarette Vapor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DRI: Hazardous Chemicals Found in Flavored E-Cigarette Vapor

Posted: Updated:
DRI scientists measured concentrations of 12 aldehydes in aerosols produced by three common e-cigarette devices shown here. DRI scientists measured concentrations of 12 aldehydes in aerosols produced by three common e-cigarette devices shown here.
DRI scientists used a controlled sampling system to simulate the most common vaping conditions. E-cigarette vapor was produced from each device by a four-second, 40-ml controlled puff, with 30-second resting periods between puffs. DRI scientists used a controlled sampling system to simulate the most common vaping conditions. E-cigarette vapor was produced from each device by a four-second, 40-ml controlled puff, with 30-second resting periods between puffs.

A group of local scientists are clearing the air about the dangers of e-cigarettes for your health. New research shows there are hazardous chemicals inside the flavored liquids being puffed.

Vera Samburova and Andrey Khlystov started the study in April at the Desert Research Institute, to take a look at aerosols being used by people vaping. 

"I think people need to know what's in the vapors," said Associate Research Professor Khlystov. 

Their research found harmful levels of chemicals being made after the container heated liquid inside. 

"Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen and so if you're smoking it, you can run the risk to develop a cancer sometime later in life," said Khlystov. 

Their study showed that there are far more dangers than what people may realize. Inside their lab, the chemists simulated the vapor created from three different e-cigarette devices. Both flavored and unflavored liquids were tested. After several trials, they found that the concentration of flavors do impact results. One puff of any of the flavored e-liquids showed that smokers are exposed to harmful toxins. 

Khlystov added, "What we found is that flavored compounds produce very high concentrations of toxic aldehydes."

Nearly 8,000 flavored e-cigarette liquids have been marketed, according to the World Health Organization in a report from 2014. What Khlystov says is troubling, is that many flavors are appealing to adolescents. 

"It's especially dangerous for the younger people, while they are still developing," said Khlystov. 

In all of their experiments, the amount of aldehydes produced by the flavored e-cigarette liquids exceeded the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists Threshold Limit Values (TLVs) for hazardous chemical exposure.

The research was independently funded by DRI. And the scientists are stressing for more work to be done on e-cigarette vapor. DRI is also looking for partners in the medical field to help with further studies. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.